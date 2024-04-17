Six killed in overnight accident after three vehicles collided on Indus Highway

A roadside accident on the Indus Highway during the early hours of Wednesday resulted in the loss of at least six lives. Several others sustained injuries, Geo News reported.



The incident involved a collision between three vehicles: a passenger bus, an oil tanker, and a mini-truck. The collision left numerous individuals wounded, with many in critical condition. The hospital sources said the death toll is feared to rise.

SSP Jamshoro, Muhammad Tariq Nawaz, confirmed the death toll, stating that six fatalities have been recorded so far. He said that emergency responders have transported 28 injured individuals to a nearby medical facility in Manjhand for urgent medical attention.

Among the injured, seven are stated to be in critical condition.



According to the eyewitnesses, the rescue operation started after a considerable delay. Apart from police, the local people and passengers from the other vehicles took part rescue operation.



The police official, talking to Geo News, said that the reason of the accident is not yet confirmed. He said that investigation is underway to ascertain the facts involving the accident.

