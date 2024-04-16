JUI-F-disowned candidate Sadaf Ihsan notified as MNA on reserved seat

A security personnel stands guard at the headquarters of Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on September 21, 2023. — AFP

Sadaf Ihsan, whose election as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) on a reserved seat was revoked by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) distanced itself from her, was reinstated in light of Peshawar High Court's (PHC) decision.



“Pursuant to the Order of Hon'ble Peshawar High Court, Peshawar in WP No.1429-P12024 titled "Sadaf lhsan Versus Government of Pakistan through Parliamentary Affairs Pak Secretariat, Islamabad & others dated 2nd April, 2024, the Notification No.F.6(a)/2024-Cord dated 11th March, 2024 is hereby withdrawn,” the ECP notification read.

“Consequently, the ECP's earlier Notification No.F.6(a)/2024-Cord dated 4th March, 2024 is hereby restored to the extent of declaring Sadaf lhsan, as returned candidate for the seat reserved for Women in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, province.”





Ihsan had challenged the ECP’s decision in PHC and last month, the high court suspended the ECP notification. The ECP withdrew her victory notification after the JUI-F disavowed Sadaf Ihsan, claiming the legislator did not belong to the party.

Ihsan secured a reserved seat for women in the National Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the 2024 general elections.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman denied Ihsan was a JUI-F candidate and sought the suspension of the notification of the “unknown woman”, demanding an investigation into the matter.

“Sadaf Ihsan is neither our party (JUI-F) member nor named in our list. Notification for Sadaf Ihsan should be suspended and Ms Hina Bibi should be notified [on the reserved seat],” the JUI-F chief stated in the plea.

The ECP said Sadaf Yasmin was mentioned in a list submitted by the JUI-F for the allocation of reserved women's seat.

However, the woman who submitted nomination papers identified herself as Sadaf Ihsan, hailing from Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.