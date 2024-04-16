Saudi FM says there are various avenues to enhance investment in Pakistan

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (right) and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah address the joint press conference in Islamabad on April 16, 2024. — Geo News

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is in Islamabad on a two-day official visit, has highlighted that there are various avenues to enhance kingdom's investment in Pakistan.



Prince Faisal also reiterated that the kingdom will play its all-out role in the economic development of Pakistan at a joint press stakeout flanked by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

"We will keep a follow on the constructive talks held between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia," the Saudi foreign minister said following a meeting between the two sides.

Prince Faisal said the visit of a high-level Saudi delegation is a result of a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during the former’s visit to the kingdom.

He said the Saudi delegation is visiting Pakistan on the direction of the Saudi crown prince.

“Thank you very much for your welcome and hospitality in Pakistan,” he added.

The Saudi FM highlighted that there are various avenues to increase investment in Pakistan and added that important work in this regard will be done in the next few months

“We will work together for economic development and security of the region,” he remarked.



More to follow..