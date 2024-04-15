Heavy rains likely to hit Karachi from April 17 to 18

Motorcyclists are passing through a flooded road in Karachi amid heavy rain on September 12, 2022.— APP

Different parts of the country including Karachi are expected to receive heavy showers along with thunderstorms from April 16 (Tuesday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a forecast on Monday.

In a weather update, the Met Office said that another strong westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on the night of April 16 (Wednesday) and likely to grip most parts of Balochistan on April 17.



It said the westerly wave will extend to upper parts on April 18.

The parts of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro, and Sanghar are expected to receive heavy rainfall from the night of April 17 to April 19 morning.

In Balochistan, rain with few heavy and isolated "very heavy falls" is expected in Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Awaran, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Noushki, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Loralai, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Mastung, Ziarat, Shirani, Zhob, Musa Khel and Barkhan from April 16th night to April 19 morning.

The weather forecasting department said rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (few heavy, with isolated very heavy falls) with snowfall is expected over high mountains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from April to 21.

"Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the forecast period."

The Met Office said rain along with thunderstorm (with few heavy falls/hailstorm) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from April 18 to 21.

While, rain likely to lash Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from April 18 to 20.

The Met department advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travelling during the forecast period.

"All concerned authorities are advised to remain “ALERT” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period."