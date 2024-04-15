Saudi FM arrives in Pakistan to enhance bilateral economic cooperation

Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah (left) shakes hands with FM Ishaq Dar (right) after landing in Islamabad on two-day official visit on April 15, 2024. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent meeting in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh sent a high-level delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on a two-day official visit to boost bilateral cooperation and economic partnership.



Prince Faisal, upon his arrival in Islamabad, was received by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar while Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy among other officials was also present at the airport.

The Saudi FM is visiting Pakistan after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, during a recent meeting with PM Shehbaz, reaffirmed that Riyadh would never leave Islamabad alone.

During the premier's recent visit, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had doubled down on its pledge to speed up the initial phase of their $5 billion investment in Pakistan.



During their stay in Pakistan, the Saudi delegation is expected to hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, and others.

The delegation consists of Saudi Minister of Water and Agriculture Engineer Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Deputy Minister of Investment Badr AlBadr, Head of Saudi Special Committee Mohammad Mazyed Al Towaijri, and senior officials from Ministry of Energy and Saudi Fund for General Investments.

The two-day visit is aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership.



Earlier this month, Geo News learnt via sources that Saudi Arabia was expected to invest $1 billion in the Reko Diq project.