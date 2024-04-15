Shawn Levy reveals Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's movie is not Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy explains why new Marvel movie is not titled Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy, director of Deadpool and Wolverine, has recently opened up that the Marvel movie is not to be called Deadpool 3.



Speaking to Screen Rant, Levy shared why the movie featuring Hugh Jackman reprising his role of Wolverine, is not Deadpool 3 despite being the third Deadpool movie.

“As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you’re talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles," said the movie-maker.

Levy told the outlet, “It also gave me an opportunity. It’s the third Deadpool movie, but it’s not Deadpool 3."

"It’s a different thing that’s very much Deadpool and Wolverine. And it’s not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies," he continued.

Levy mentioned, "They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

Moreover, the director pointed out that the new movie "is going to be gnarly and it’s gonna be funny and ultimately wanted to build a great time at the theatre for audiences”.

Levy noted that early screenings of the movie were "extremely, extremely promising.”

“I wouldn’t say that there were any big surprises, but you feel where the pace wants to tighten, you feel where you can afford to slow down and have a deeper, more durable character moment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Levy's new movie is slated to release in theatres on July 26 with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Reynolds and Levy credited as co-writers.