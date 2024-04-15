No chance of rain in Karachi today: PMD

A flock of pigeons flying as the city received moderate rains. — APP/File

KARACHI: There are no chances of rain in Karachi, however, some parts of the city may receive drizzling today, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the Met Office, the weather in the metropolis will remain cloudy as the westerly winds have left Sindh.

The current temperature in Karachi is 28°C while the humidity in the air is recorded 55%, said the PMD, adding that the winds are blowing from the west at a light speed.

"The maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to be 30 to 32°C," it added. Meanwhile, some parts of Sindh are expected to witness light rain.

A day earlier, several parts of Karachi including Mauripur, North Karachi, Gulistane-e-Johar and its surrounding areas, Saddar, Soldier Bazar, Airport and Clifton received rain with thunders.

The highest rainfall in was recorded in Surjani Town at 34 millimetres while it rained 21.2mm in Nazimabad, 20mm in Gulshan-e-Hadid, 19mm in Faisal Base, Sharea Faisal and Keamari.

Meanwhile, 18mm rain was recorded in Masroor Base, 17mm in Korangi and 15.7mm in University Road, 15.1mm in Old Airport, 15mm in Saadi Town and North Karachi, 14.4mm in Orangi Town, 13mm rain in Saddar, 12mm in Malir, 5.5mm in Defence Housing Society (DHA) and 5mm in Quaidabad.

The Met Office said that the lowest rain of 1.2mm was recorded at Jinnah Terminal.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that it rained in Karachi as it was expected.