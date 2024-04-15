Woman, who was thrashed by cop on train, found dead

BAHAWALPUR: Police on Monday said that body of the woman, who was subjected to torture by railway police officer Mir Hasan on a moving train, was found near Chani Goth Railway Station in Bahawalpur.



The policeman was arrested last week after the video went viral in which he could be seen holding the woman by her hair and hitting her multiple times while other passengers watched silently.

However, a local court in Hyderabad approved the cop's bail on the same day against a surety bond of Rs35,000.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Railways Abdullah Sheikh had said that the incident took place on April 7 on Karachi to Lala Musa-bound Millat Express.

However, just a day after the cop was released on bail, the woman's body was found in Bahawalpur.

According to the police, the railway police officer took the woman — who belonged to Jaranwala's Chak 40 Mor, Faisalabad — with him after violently beating her on April 7.

The victim's brother, Afzal, said that his sister used to work at a beauty parlour in Karachi and she was coming to Jaranwala to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Afzal also demanded that the death of his sister should be investigated.

Geo News had reported earlier that the constable came to check a ticket of the woman after he was told that she was travelling without a pass.

However, during inspection, the woman refused that she was travelling without a ticket after which the policeman tortured her in front of her children.

Later, the cop claimed that the woman had kidnapped the kids. However, the policeman confessed that he thrashed the woman after she misbehaved with him.