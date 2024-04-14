VIDEO: Robber snatches valuables from worshippers at Karachi mosque

Amid tall claims by the Sindh government to curb street crimes, a lone robber in Karachi deprived worshippers of their valuables at a mosque in Karimabad area.



According to a muezzin of Faizan-e-Attar Masjid, the armed robber entered the mosque on Friday night and snatched mobile phones and Rs10,000 cash from three worshippers present inside the mosque, Geo News reported.

According to police personnel, the mosque administration did not register a first information report (FIR) of the incident.

They said Azizabad police are collecting CCTV footage of the incident from different places.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 19 citizens in Karachi fell victim to shootouts by robbers this Ramadan.

According to a report, over 6,780 street crime incidents took place in Karachi in one month, while 20 vehicles were snatched and more than 130 others stolen.

The report also stated that 830 motorcycles were snatched and 4,200 others stolen during the holy month, whereas the number of mobile phones snatched was 1,600.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said Wednesday that the "illegal residents" in Karachi are to blame for the street crimes.

Memon told journalists after offering Eid ul Fitr prayers in Hyderabad: "The Sindh government is making every possible effort to control street crimes [...] 'Illegal settlers' are the cause of street crime."