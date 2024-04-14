Colourful festival of love, happiness, say PM, president on Baisakhi

A man distributes fruits to pilgrims. during the Baisakhi festival celebrations. — AFP/File

As millions of Sikhs around the world celebrate Baisakhi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday congratulated the Sikh community on the ancient harvest festival which holds key significance in Sikhism and also marks the beginning of the new year.

Extending his "heartiest greetings to the Sikh community all over the world and in Pakistan on the occasion of the colourful festival", PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored Baisaikhi's significance as the embodiment of love, affection and happiness.

"I want to send you all a message of love, peace and love. Let's play our part in creating a peaceful world together," the prime minister said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).



The premier also said that the festival adds to Pakistan's religious diversity which reflects a "beautiful blend of different faiths and cultures".

Furthermore, the PM reassured that both federal and provincial governments are providing all the relevant and necessary facilities to the Sikh pilgrims who reached Pakistan from all over the world.



Meanwhile, President Zardari also congratulated the Sikh community and reiterated Pakistan's commitment towards the protection of minorities and their rights.

Stressing that the Baisakhi conveys the message of love and happiness, the president said: "Pakistan will take all possible steps to facilitate the Sikh community [as it is] determined to protect minorities and their rights."

As many as 2,400 Sikh pilgrims from India crossed into Pakistan via Wagah Border to participate in Khalsa Janam Day and Baisakhi celebrations, The News reported on Sunday.

Each year, thousands of Sikhs visit Hassan Abdal, which is also the birthplace of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak, to celebrate Baisakhi.

The main event of Vaisakhi Mela will be held on Sunday (today) at Gurudwara Panja Sahib and the Sikh pilgrims will return to India after completing their 10-day pilgrimage on April 22, the publication added citing an Evacuee Trust Property Board (EPTB) spokesperson.