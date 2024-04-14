This video grab from AFPTV shows explosions lighting up the Jerusalem sky during Iranian attack on Israel on April 14, 2024. — AFP

Reacting to Iran's retaliatory strikes on Israel in response to the attack on its embassy in Damascus, Pakistan Sunday termed the development as a reflection of the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) inability to its responsibilities of maintaining international peace and security.

Expressing Islamabad's deep concerns and the need to stabilise the situation and restore peace, the Foreign Office said: "Today's developments demonstrate the consequences of the breakdown of diplomacy".

The statement comes after Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) senior commanders Mohammed Reza Zahedi and senior commander Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi and others were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syria.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, Israeli army spokesperson has claimed that 99% of the missiles were intercepted and shot down. Howevr, he confirmed that Iranian missiles did in fact managed to causelight damage to a military installation in the south of the country.

Iran's attack was compounded by Yemen's Houthis who also launched multiple drones at Tel Aviv.

Iran has warned Israel of a larger attack if the former chooses to retaliate against its drone, missile attack.

Highlighting Islamabad's efforts to highlight the necessity of international efforts to prevent the expansion of hostilities in the region and for a ceasefire in Gaza, the FO has called on "all parties to exercise utmost restraint and move towards de-escalation".

Other countries, most notably China and Saudi Arabia have also expressed concern over the recent escalation in the Middle East and has urged the parties to ensure calm and restraint to prevent further escalation in the already volatile region.

Meanwhile, the UNSC is set to meet today after Israel called for the UN's executive body's meeting following Tehran's overnight attack.

Moreover, G7 leaders will meet today on a video call to discuss the situation upon Italy's request which currently holds the group's presidency.