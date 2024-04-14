Sharif family fears incarcerated Imran Khan, claims Omar Ayub

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub is addressing media in Quetta on April 14, 2024. —Geo News/screengrab

QUETTA: Secretary General of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Omar Ayub Sunday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family feared incarcerated party founder Imran Khan.

“The Sharif family is afraid of prisoner number 804,” Ayub said talking to media in Quetta, while referring Khan by his prisoner number.

He claimed PTI would form the next government after the incumbent governments would be dissolved. His party only wanted supremacy of the law and constitution, he maintained.

“Our party gave people awareness. This is not old Pakistan. People have now awakened. Despite hurdles, (our) rallies have been successful,” he said.

The leader of the opposition in National Assembly also apprised that his party workers were tortured and they were not allowed to wave party flags in Pishin and Chaman public gatherings.

He said the parties included in their alliance would hold rallies all over the country.

On April 12, Ayub had announced that under the umbrella of a "grand opposition alliance", they would launch a protest movement against the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections and for “restoration of the Constitution and democracy” in the country from Balochistan.

Subsequently, the six-party opposition alliance launched its protest drive against the government a day earlier with a rally in Baloshitan's Pishin where PTI Ayub vowed to reclaim their rights through the "Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin".



"The people of the country came forward to make this movement successful," the politician said during his address in front of a charged crowd.

The gathering was held at the Taj Lala Football Stadium in Pishin after the alliance comprising PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) decided to begin a nationwide movement against the government.

Meanwhile, announcing to jump ship his party and join the PTI, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharif Khilji said he never did politics for favours and funds.

“The PPP has become a party of Zardari, not Bhutto,” he said.



