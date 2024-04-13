Deal with JUI-F?: PTI supporters barred from raising diesel slogans in Pishin Jalsa

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat on Saturday advised his party workers against raising slogans of “diesel” in Pishin power show, amid hopes of a “political deal” with their "arch-rival” Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).
After launching personal attacks against each other for years, ice is finally melting between the JUI-F and PTI as nothing is impossible in politics.
The PTI supporters including party founder Imran Khan would mock JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman by calling him "diesel," while the religio-political party labelled Khan as “Jewish” and “Western” agent.
However, relations between the two political foes started improving swiftly after PTI and JUI-F cried foul over the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections.
The leaders of the two parties also held "icebreaker" meeting to devise a joint strategy against the alleged rigging. However, so far they have failed to evolve a consensus on launching the joint protest movement against the government.
Addressing the joint opposition's rally in Balochistan’s Pishin today, Marwat advised the participants against raising slogans against the JUI-F chief: “Don't raise diesel slogans as talks are underway with them [JUI-F].”
Blasting the incumbent government, the PTI leader said that Khan had been behind bars for the past 8 months in “illegal” cases. A character assassination drive had been launched against the PTI founder and his wife, he added.
A day earlier, PTI leader Omar Ayub had said that a meeting of the opposition parties would discuss the inclusion of the JUI-F in the grand opposition alliance on Saturday (today).
Earlier this month, the PTI formed the opposition alliance as part of its efforts to give the incumbent government a tough time.
With the fresh public gathering in Pishin, the PTI, under the umbrella of a “grand opposition alliance”, launched its protest movement against the alleged rigging in the general elections and for “restoration of the Constitution and democracy” in the country.
The temperature may reach a maximum high of 36°C
Zardari also stresses on need to enhance exchange of information to overcome security challenges
At least 59 people have lost their lives while 200 were injured due to resisting robbery this year so far
Ex-caretaker home minister denies allegations, calls for properly utilising security institutions’ capabilities
Swarm of honeybees attacks people at Nawaz Sharif Park after children threw something at beehive
“Qureshi is very hopeful and seeing justice being done in country,” says daughter