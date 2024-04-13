Peoples Party leader Khurshid Shah speaks to media in Islamabad. — APP/File

SUKKUR: Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly, on Saturday asserted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government would perform better only when it’s faced with adversity and challenges.



"The government's performance will improve only when it's given tough time," Shah said talking to media in Sukkur.

To a question, he said all the issues of the Civil Hospital Sukkur would be resolved within three months and things would change.

The PPP leader stressed that the farming sector had the potential to help the country take on its economic challenges. "Pakistan's economic situation can only be improved if attention is paid to agriculture," Shah said.

When asked what was his take on the tensions between the Centre and the Punjab province over the appointment of senior bureaucrats, Shah said he did not see any discord there.

"I don't see it as an uncle-niece conflict," said Shah brushing aside any friction between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz over the transfers and postings issue.

Last week, Geo New, citing sources, reported that Punjab government was at odds with the Centre for not relieving two public officers of the duties sought by the federal government. The Establishment Division posted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore, Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi, a Grade 20 officer, as Islamabad inspector general on March 29th.

However, the matter is still unresolved and the federal capital still remains without a police chief. Maryam Nawaz is said to have refused to let go of Rizvi and also prevented Communications and Works Department Secretary Suhail Ashraf from reporting to the Pakistan Cricket Board, per sources.

Responding to a query about what led to the incidents of violence during the elections, Shah said it was the negligence of the caretakers that deteriorated the law-and-order situation during the voting.

In the same breath, he said that the security of the citizens would remain elusive until the Sindh police were equipped with modern weapons.

On the Israeli aggression and brutalities in Gaza, the PPP leader said it was the duty of every Muslim to support Palestinians.

Shah also condemned America's "hypocritical" attitude in support of Israel. "Israel is continuously trying to crush Muslims," Shah said.