Sindh govt issues alert amid rain predictions in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday issued instructions as Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfall from today under two westerly systems.

According to the spokesperson, the CM has directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), all towns and the water board to complete arrangements for rain with respect to their departments.

The Sindh CM has also instructed the civic agencies to coordinate with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. He directed police and district administration to help the people in the hour of need.

CM Murad asked people not to let their children go out of their houses viewing torrential rains’ forecast.

Karachi is expected to receive rainfall from today under two westerly systems.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon said the metropolis was expected to receive rain with thunderstorm from April 13 (today) to 15, under the first system.

During this time, there is a chance of light to moderate rain up to 15 millimetres with wind, said Memon.

He said thunderstorm clouds could form in the suburban areas by today evening, adding that rain is also expected in Karachi and its outskirt areas on April 14 (tomorrow), which could intermittently last till April 15 morning.

The weather expert said the second westerly waves system would enter the country’s southern areas on April 17. Under this system, the coastal line of Sindh and Balochistan including Karachi may experience rain.

He said thunder cells could be formed under the system from April 17 in Karachi’s outskirts. Whereas, Karachi could experience rain and thunderstorm on April 18 and 19, he maintained.

The Met department earlier reported that different areas of Sindh including Sukkur and Larkana are also expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days.