Bahawalnagar incident to be 'jointly probed' by army, police: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) logo. — Facebook/@OfficialDGISPR

RAWALPINDI: Taking notice of “vitriolic propaganda” against the institutions of state after social media was flooded with short video clips of masked as well as uniformed men beating up cops in Bahawalnagar, Pakistan Army and Punjab Police have decided to look into the incident by constituting a joint investigation team.

An unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently, which was promptly addressed and resolved through collaborative efforts of military and police authorities, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Friday.

“Despite this, certain factions with vested motives started fanning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments,” the military’s media wing added.

“To ensure a fair and deliberate inquiry, and to determine responsibility for violation of laws and misuse of authority, a joint inquiry comprising security and police officials will be conducted for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility,” it concluded.

A string of videos went viral which purportedly showed men in army uniforms beating up police personnel in Bahawalnagar, which drew criticism from different segments of social media.

Later on Wednesday, the Punjab Police objurgated “fake propaganda” on social media platforms, saying in a post on X that the matter has been taken out of context.

Screenshot of Punjab Police’s statement regarding Bahawalnagar incident on April 10, 2024. — X/@OfficialDPRPP



