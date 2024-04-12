Karachi likely to receive heavy to moderate rainfall in next 2 days

Women walk amid heavy rainfall in Pakistan. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has notified that Karachi is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on April 13 (Saturday) and April 14 (Sunday).

The Met department moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in different areas of Sindh including Sukkur and Larkana.

A series of westerly winds continue to affect the country’s upper region and the same system will be entering the southern and eastern regions of the country today, bringing with it a new round of rainfall, according to the Met Office.



As per the Meteorological Department, the weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours and the temperature may reach a maximum high of 36°C.

Currently, the humidity in the air is 75% and the winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour.

Previously, weather analyst Jawad Memon had predicted that there will be rain in most parts of the country due to westerly winds from April 13 or 14.

He further added that the country may receive more rain in April than usual.