In call with Iran's president, Zardari vows to boost Pak-Iran bilateral cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, on a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, vowed to boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Pakistan would continue to work with Iran in all areas of mutual interest to further boost bilateral cooperation," said a statement was issued by the President’s House on Thursday.

The two leaders held a telephonic conversation and exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the call, Zardari also stressed on the need to enhance the exchange of information to overcome the security challenges being faced by the two countries.

"President Asif Ali Zardari offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the Iranian leadership and the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus," said the statement.



Recently, Israel attacked the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus, killing 13 people. Those killed in the strike included a senior commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and other military figures.

The attack came amid Israel's ongoing aggression in Gaza which has killed more than 34,000 people.

President Zardari also expressed his concern over the humanitarian crisis and the genocide being committed by the Israeli forces, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"The president also wished the Iranian President and his family continued well-being, health and happiness," said the statement, adding that he also extended an invitation to the Iranian president to visit Pakistan.