Man gunned down in Karachi for resisting robbery during Eid-ul-Fitr

Ambulances are parked outside the Karachi police headquarters on August 2, 2022. —Online

KARACHI: Another man fell victim to street crimes as he lost his life for resisting robbery in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal Chowrangi area during Eid-ul-Fitr, police said Friday.

The deceased was identified as Turab Zaidi and further investigation into the incident is taking place, according to the law enforcement officials.

On the other hand, four other people were injured in different areas of Karachi including Shah Latif Town, Nazimabad and Korangi in robbery incidents, said the police.

Karachi has been gripped by street crimes as at least 59 people have lost their lives while 200 were injured due to resisting robbery this year so far.



According to Geo News, as many as 6,780 criminal incidents were carried out in Karachi in the holy month of Ramadan in which 20 vehicles were snatched and more than 130 others stolen.

Moreover, 830 motorcycles were also snatched with 4,200 others stolen in the same month. Meanwhile, 19 people were lost their lives in Ramadan while 55 were injured.

A few days back, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had given a one-month ultimatum to the provincial authorities to restore law and order in the province amid rising incidents of street crime in Karachi.

SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi ordered the provincial authorities to restore law and order across the province within a month. He also directed strict actions against “influential persons” who were involved in sabotaging the law and order situation.