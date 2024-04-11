Blake Lively teases new Ryan Reynolds’ movie with loving note

Blake Lively gushed over her ‘dreamy’ husband Ryan Reynolds as the trailer for their upcoming movie, IF, unveiled.

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, took to her Instagram Stories, to give a nod to the Deadpool actor, 41, with loving caption in honour of the trailer release.

“Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true… … his name is @vancityreynolds,” Lively, hinting at the monologue of the movie.

“Well, his legal name isn’t, At Vancity Reynolds. But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie which is also pure magic,” she added.

Lively then shared a poster of the movie, which featured a cat dressed up as an octopus, standing behind the word “IF.”

“I disappear into a role," Lively captioned the image alongside an audio of Jessica Simpson’s I Wanna Love You Forever.

Directed by John Krasinski, the movie follows the story of what happens when a young child's imagination becomes real.

The cast also includes Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Jon Stewart and Sam Rockwell.

The movie is slated to release on May 17th, 2024.