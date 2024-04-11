PM Shehbaz stresses economic cooperation in telephone call with Kuwaiti counterpart

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Kuwait's PM Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah. —X/@abubakarumer/@kuna_en/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, held a telephonic conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, stressing the significance and need to promote economic cooperation and trade between the two brotherly countries.



With the two leaders exchanging greetings on the felicitous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his resolve to turn bilateral ties with Kuwait into one that is, in fact, a fruitful partnership.

A day earlier, the premier made telephone calls to several leaders including those of Qatar, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia to felicitate them on the occasion of Eid.

Talking to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, PM Shehbaz reiterated the close fraternal ties between Islamabad and Doha and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to closely working with Qatar in all areas of common interest.



He reiterated his government's commitment to deepen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The prime minister also reiterated his invitation to the Qatari emir to undertake an official visit to Pakistan who assured that he was keen to visit Pakistan at an early date.

Meanwhile, in a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the premier underscored deeply-rooted and historical relations between the two countries and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan which would also provide the opportunity to convene the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) scheduled to be held in the near future.

Separately, the prime minister also held a telephonic conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the cordial exchange, the premier stressed that Islamabad would prioritise transforming the bilateral relations with the Gulf state into one that is mutually beneficial to both nations.

The two leaders also extended invitations to each other to undertake official visits to their countries.

Other than this, PM Shehbaz also talked with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim to convey Eid greetings.

Highlighting the need to further bolster bilateral trade, the premier extended an invitation for a Malaysian trade delegation to visit Pakistan.

He also thanked the Malaysian prime minister for his country's support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).