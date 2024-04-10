Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers are protesting outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on April 10, 2024. —X/@PTIofficial/ Screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Police Wednesday took five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists into custody for protesting and filming videos outside the main gate of Adiala jail on Eid ul Fitr’s first day.

The law enforcers said the party activists were witnessed shooting videos of gate number 5, which was not allowed for irrelevant persons. They said the political workers were shifted to the Adiala jail police station in Rawalpindi.

Police said security around the prison was on high alert.

The PTI workers had gathered outside the Adiala jail as party founder Imran Khan has been imprisoned there since last year.

During Ramadan, there were speculations that PTI founder Imran might be released before Eid, but they did not turn out to be true.

Bushra meets Imran in Adiala jail

Meanwhile, a meeting between Imran and his spouse Bushra Bibi took place in the jail which lasted for about one hour. After that, police brought Bushra back to Bani Gala from Adiala jail, where she is under house arrest.

She was placed under house arrest at her husband’s Islamabad mansion after she and her husband were convicted of graft allegations.

Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case that relates to accusations the ex-premier undervalued gifts from a state repository and gained profits from selling them while he held the country’s top office.

Khan, who was moved to the Adiala jail in September 2023 from Attock jail, is serving an accumulative sentence of 31 years in various cases and has been engaging his lawyers, party leaders and family members during his imprisonment.