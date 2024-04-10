‘Illegal residents behind rampant street crimes in Karachi’

As the financial capital of Pakistan saw a massive spike in criminal activities that left over 10 people dead, Sindh senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said Wednesday that the "illegal residents" in Karachi are to blame for the street crimes.



According to Geo News, as many as 6,780 criminal incidents were carried out in Karachi in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in which 20 vehicles were snatched and more than 130 others stolen.

Memon told journalists after offering Eid ul Fitr prayers in Hyderabad: "The Sindh government is making every possible effort to control street crimes [...] 'Illegal settlers' are the cause of street crime."

Geo News further reported that 830 motorcycles were also snatched with 4,200 others stolen in the same month.

Authorities in Karachi registered thousands of street crime incidents last year that left more than a hundred people dead, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

The Commission also revealed that the first quarter of the current month also witnessed the same pattern.

Amid the unchecked rise in street crimes, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas also revealed that 300,000 to 400,000 professional beggars head towards the metropolis during the month of Ramadan to cash in on the Eid season.



Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, while talking to reporters in Karachi, termed the street crimes a hindrance to economic prosperity.

"The SIFC — the county’s civil-military body — should take responsibility for restoring peace to Karachi," he said Wednesday.

In his presser, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the metropolis, which houses the largest population in the country, has seen a rise in street crimes in the last six months.

"The law enforcement agencies are working to arrest the culprits," he assured the masses.

A few days back, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had given a one-month ultimatum to the provincial authorities to restore law and order in the province amid rising incidents of street crime in Karachi.