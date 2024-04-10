Jessica Alba announces departure from Honest Company: 'Stepping down'

Jessica Alba is leaving her position as Chief Creative Officer of The Honest Company.

On Tuesday, April 9, Alba, 42, announced the news on Instagram following almost a decade and a half of employment with the corporation.

"It is with a grateful heart that twelve years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as Chief Creative Officer. However, I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board," Alba wrote.

After serving as the CCO of the clean and sustainable health and wellness brand, Alba started the company in 2012. The actress said that starting the business was "a true labour of love" and that "making this decision would never have been easy."

She elucidated how she launched “the first concept book” to her “friends in Mommy and Me class.” Alba noted the company’s successful trajectory, writing that “this journey has been the ride of a lifetime, one that only existed in [her] wildest dreams.”

“To the entire Honest team, past and present, your unwavering commitment to our mission is the fuel that keeps us going. Everyone always says you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with - thank you for allowing me to be the best version of myself,” she continued in the announcement.

“And of course to our Honest families, I’m forever grateful,” wrote Alba. “Please never stop sharing these moments with us. You are the reason we exist. “

“Thank you for showing me that a girl with an unconventional path in business could help lead a movement for good,” she concluded.

Carla Vernón, the company's CEO, is still in charge of the executive team, Alba affirmed.