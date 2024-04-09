Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers ride on a military vehicle in this undated image. — AFP/File

Security forces eliminated two terrorists during an intense exchange of fire in South Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.



“On 09 April 24, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in South Waziristan District,” read a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

During the conduct of the operation, the ISPR said two terrorists were successfully neutralised and “sent to hell” following an intense fire exchange.

Weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, it added.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

On Sunday, security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire that took place on the night of April 6 and 7 between the security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan, as per the military's media wing.

Similarly, security forces neutralised 10 terrorists in two separate intelligence-base operations in KP's Dera Ismail Khan and Panjgur district of Balochistan, the ISPR said in a statement on April 6.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, KP and Balochistan provinces accounted for over 92% of all fatalities and 86% of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations).

These were the key findings of the Q1 2024 Security Report issued by Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS). Pakistan witnessed 432 violence-linked fatalities and 370 injuries among civilians, security personnel and outlaws resulting from as many as 245 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations. This includes 281 fatalities among civilians and security forces personnel

Individually, KP suffered 51% and Balochistan 41% of all fatalities in Q1, 2024. The data indicates that the remaining regions were relatively peaceful, suffering less than 8% of all fatalities.