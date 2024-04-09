'Violence and hatred': Khawaja Asif lambasts PTI for boycotting Senate polls

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — AFP/File

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was treading on the "path of chaos and destruction by inciting the politics of denial, violence and hatred".



His remarks came as the PTI boycotted the elections for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman slots today. Earlier in the day, 41 newly elected senators took oath as PTI members protested on the floor of the upper house of parliament, terming the process of election of chairman and deputy chairman as “unconstitutional” due to an “incomplete house”.

Later, PPP leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and PML-N’s Saidal Nasir Khan were elected as the Senate chairman and deputy chairman “unopposed”.

While talking to the media outside the Parliament House, the defence minister said the decisions of the majority could not be rejected.

“There should be a dialogue and reconciliation between the political parties and opponents to resolve issues instead of contestation,” he said.

“The PTI wanted to take the path of confrontation and we will not be an accomplice in chaos and violence. If the opposition wants to make decisions, do it for the interest of democracy, country and the common man.”

The defence minister said: “Will not support decisions made by one person or others for personal interest as unilateral decisions cannot be imposed on us.”