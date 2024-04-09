(From left to right) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. — Radio Pakistan/AFP/File

On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the separate telephonic conversations, the premier vowed to further strengthen Islamabad’s ties with Doha and Ankara.

Talking to Sheikh Tamim, PM Shehbaz reiterated the close fraternal ties between Islamabad and Doha and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to closely working with Qatar in all areas of common interest.

He reiterated his government's commitment to deepen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Qatari emir to undertake an official visit to Pakistan who assured that he was keen to visit Pakistan at an early date.

Both leaders renewed their commitment to work closely with each other and further broaden the cooperation in all mutually beneficial fields.

While, in phone call to the Turkish president, PM Shehbaz underscored deeply-rooted and historical relations between the two countries and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest.

Both leaders exchanged Eid greetings and sincere wishes for peace, prosperity and unity for the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.

The two leaders reaffirmed that they will continue to firmly and resolutely support each other on their core national interests.

They also called for peace in Palestine. The prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The visit would provide the opportunity to convene the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) scheduled to be held in the near future.