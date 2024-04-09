Beggars, criminals see Karachi as 'big market during Ramadan, Eid season'

A group of beggars sitting roadside waiting for mercy at Qasimabad on July 17, 2021. — APP

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas has claimed that beggars and criminals see the port city a major market as they used to rush down here during the month of Ramadan to cash in on the Eid season.

“300,000 to 400,000 professional beggars head towards the metropolis during the month of Ramadan to cash in on the Eid season,” the AIG Karachi said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said that beggars and criminals see Karachi a major market who used to crowd the metropolis during the Eid season. AIG Minhas pointed out that street criminals came to Karachi from interior Sindh, Balochistan, and other parts of the country.

“We cannot trace crimes through conventional steps,” he said in a statement, urging authorities to install more cameras to trace and track the criminals in the provincial capital.

It is noteworthy to mention here that at least 19 citizens lost their lives in street crime incidents only during the month of Ramadan in Karachi, whereas, more than 55 were killed over resisting robberies since January 2024.

A few days ago, the Sindh High Court (SHC) give a one-month ultimatum to the provincial authorities to restore law and order in the province amid rising incidents of street crime in Karachi, Geo News reported.

The directives were issued after SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi chaired a session on the law and order situation in Sindh.

Justice Abbasi ordered the provincial authorities to restore law and order across the province within a month. He also directed strict actions against “influential persons” who were involved in sabotaging the law and order situation.

The SHC chief justice also summoned a detailed report regarding the law and order in 15 days.

Following the SHC orders, Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the high court’s top judge was briefed on the situation and gave instructions. He added that the police department also gave a briefing to the high court regarding the implementation of previous court orders.

He admitted that street crimes were among key elements behind deteriorated peace situation in Karachi while bandits of katcha (riverine) were also a big challenge to maintain law and order in other parts of the province.

“Discussions were also held on increasing patrolling of police contingents to curb street crimes in Karachi. There is a need to improve our criminal justice system, whereas, key points were also discussed regarding the interrogation process,” he added.

The Sindh police chief assured the SHC that the department will ensure that no fake cases are registered against the citizens.