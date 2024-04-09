Meghan Markle's sister seeks Princess Kate's help to defeat duchess in court

Meghan Markle’s sister is reportedly seeking Kate Middleton’s help to defeat the duchess in court battle.

According to former GB News broadcaster Dan Wootton, Samantha Markle filed for an appeal to overturn a ruling made to dismiss her defamation case against the Duchess of Sussex.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the journalist told his nearly 550,000 followers that her lawyer is “planning on asking Catherine to provide a witness statement.”

However, he relayed Samantha’s message in a follow-up tweet, writing: "Sam Markle stresses Catherine’s cancer recovery is priority, saying: 'I think it's important everyone know that this was out there by my attorney before anyone was aware of her health challenges. We want to be respectful of that and her recovery is a priority.'"

Samantha originally filed a lawsuit against the Suits alum for allegedly defaming her during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

A judge at a court in Tampa, Florida dismissed the case last month, noting Samantha “failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation.”