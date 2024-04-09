Yusuf Raza Gilani, Saidal Khan Nasir elected Senate chairman, deputy chairman

Presiding officer Ishaq Dar congratulating Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Yusuf Raza Gilani. — YouTube/Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Yusuf Raza Gilani and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Saidal Khan Nasir were elected as Senate chairman and deputy chairman, respectively, on Tuesday.

Gilani and Nasir were elected unopposed as no other candidate submitted their nomination papers for the slot.

Earlier, newly-elected senators were sworn in as members of the House in the Senate's inaugural session, which was marred by noisy protests carried out by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Senate session was summoned by President Asif Ali Zardari to administer oath to newly-elected members and elect the Senate chairman and deputy chairman. Senator Ishaq Dar was the presiding officer in today's proceedings.

At the outset of the session, PTI members launched the protest and demanded adjournment of the house till the election of senators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming the process of election of chairman and deputy chairman as "unconstitutional" due to an 'incomplete house".

Speaking on the floor of the house, PTI leader Senator Ali Zafar demanded the election be deferred as "the process would be unconstitutional till the house is complete".



Zafar also blamed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for making controversial decisions.

Lamenting that Senate polls in Punjab were held excluding the reserved seats, the PTI leader said that the election of the house's chairman and deputy chairman are being made "controversial".

“We wanted to participate in the election [of chairman and deputy chairman], however, we would not be part of it where it is ultra vires of the Constitution,” Senator Zafar added.

Blaming the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for making controversial decisions, he called for the Senate session to be adjourned till senators from KP are elected.

'House is complete'

In response to the objections raised by the opposition members, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that nothing is unconstitutional happening here today and that the house is complete for all functional purposes.

He also blamed the PTI for creating obstacles in the election of senators from KP after which polls were postponed by the ECP.

Candidates

Prior to the start of the session today, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party prepared the nomination papers for the chairman election while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominated Saidal Khan Nasir for the deputy chairman.

Party position in Senate

According to the current party position in the upper house, the ruling collation candidates have the support of 24 senators of PPP, 19 of PML-N, four of BAP, three senators of ANP, three Independents and one of the National Party, which makes a total of 54.

If three senators of MQM-Pakistan and five of the JUI-F also support Gilani, then the tally of votes would reach 62, which suggested that the ruling coalition’s nominee would be in a comfortable position to win the slot.

PPP seeks JUI-F support

Meanwhile, the coalition government approached the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan (JUI-P) to seek support for Gilani. A delegation of government comprising Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Dr Sherry Rehman and Syed Naveed Qamar MNA met JUIP Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri at his residence.

The JUI-P delegation also comprised Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Attaul Haq Darvesh and Senator Dilawar Khan.

The JUIP spokesman said the government delegation requested the party’s support to Gilani for Senate chairman elections. It was decided that both sides would consult their leadership before announcing any decision.

The sources said that the delegation also requested JUI-P support for Senate deputy chairman elections.