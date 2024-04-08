Rain likely to soak Karachi during Eid ul Fitr holidays: PMD

Motorcyclists are passing through a flooded road in Karachi amid heavy rain on September 12, 2022.— APP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast that Karachi is likely to experience rain coupled with wind and thunderstorm during the Eid ul Fitr holidays.

In a statement, the Met Office said that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from April 10 followed by another strong westerly wave on 12th of this month that may grip most parts of the country on April 13 and will persist till 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet tomorrow (Tuesday) for the Shawwal moon sighting in Islamabad.

The weather department had earlier said that there were strong chances that the first day of Eid ul Fitr would fall on April 10, as the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9.

Meanwhile, the government has already announced holidays for Eid ul Fitr, with offices operating five working days in a week to observe three public holidays from April 10 to 12, while those working for six days will get four public holidays from April 10 to 13.

In its fresh weather advisory, the PMD said that isolated rain coupled with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Karachi and Hyderabad during the Eid holidays, under the influence of the weather system.

It further said that rain is also expected in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Peshawar and Malakand from April 10-15.

“Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from 13th to 15th April,” read the statement.

Parts of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Kashmir and Islamabad are also expected to receive showers during the period.

In Punjab, rain is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal from April 10 to 15.

While Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar are likely to experience rain with occasional gaps from April 12 to 15.

Isolated windstorm and hailstorm is also expected from April 13 to 15, it added.

Rain along with thunderstorm is also expected in Balochistan’s Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Chagi, Panjgur, Gawadar and Kech from April 12 to 14.

In Sindh, rain coupled with thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on April 13 and 14.

The weatherman warned that heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullahs and streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Manshera, Tributaries of Kabul River, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during he period.

“Possibility of landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable locations from 13th to 15th April,” warned the weather department.

The Met Office advised the tourists to avoid unnecessary travelling during the wet period.

It also advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.