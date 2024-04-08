Zayn Malik recalls humble beginnings during music career's infancy

Zayn Malik on his new music, home city, and identity ahead of album release

Zayn Malik opened up about his new music, home city and identity in a candid interview, admitting that he's a "very Northern man."

In an interview with Big Issue, he talked about his new album titled Room Under the Stairs which is slated to release later in May.

Recalling the place where he spent his early years, before becoming popular with One Direction, Zayn revealed his thoughts have taken him back to the same place.

When asked about his latest single What I Am and the message that it delivers to his fans, the singer said: “I’m reflecting on the way that I approach situations rather than necessarily a correlation to what my original identity is. It’s just growth as a human being. I’m a man, you know; that’s what I’m talking about.”

Reminiscing on his childhood, the One Direction alum talked about how growing up in the Yorkshire city of Bradford has influenced the singer’s life.

He shared: “I do remember being really young, probably seven or eight years old, and deciding that I wouldn’t spend my entire life in my hometown. I wanted to do something unique and worthwhile.”

Speaking of relocating to a better place with his parents, Malik offered an insight into his previous living conditions.

The Dusk Till Dawn singer said: “My original nod towards the start was that I wanted my parents to have a better house. We lived in a rented property our whole upbringing and I wanted to give them a better quality of living.”

“So that was the original intent behind it, and then when I got to about 17 or 18, I wanted to forge my own path, write my own story and go out and see the world.”