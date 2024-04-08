Shahid Khaqan Abbasi moves ECP to register new political party

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses a gathering in Hyderabad on June 12, 2023. — PPI

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi — estranged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader — on Monday moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to register his own political party.



The seasoned politician, who parted ways with the Nawaz-led party after having differences over the last year, submitted relevant documents to the poll organising authority’s office for the registration of a new political party.

Abbasi, the former prime minister, served the top office from August 2017 to May 2018.

Speaking to reporters, Abbasi said he provided relevant documents to the election commission for his new political party which would be registered under the Election Act 2017. He announced that he would take part in next elections under the banner of his new party.

Prior to Abbasi’s big move, two bigwigs from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — Jahangir Tareen and Pervez Khattak — formed their own political parties along with a large number of politicians who had been part of the Imran Khan-founded party.

Tareen had officially launched his party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), in June last year. Just a month after Tareen, Khattak also launched his party by the name of PTI Parliamentarians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which was joined by a large number of defectors from the former ruling party.

Abbasi had hinted at forming a new party on several occasions since he had differences with the PML-N’s top leadership and also signalled that there would be a new party forming after the February 8 nationwide polls.

He also decided not to contest the 2024 general elections. His decision in this regard is notable since he stepped down from the party office soon after the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as its senior vice-president and chief organiser last year.