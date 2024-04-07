PM Shehbaz attends Iftar hosted by Saudi crown prince in Makkah

PM Shehbaz Sharif (right) along with the crown prince of Bahrain (left) attend Ifttar hosted by Saudi Crown Prince MBS on April 7, 2024. — X/@Saudi_Gazette

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman hosted Iftar for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah, who are in the kingdom on three-day visit.



"Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts an Iftar at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah, attended by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Crown Prince of Bahrain, where they all broke their fast together," reported Saudi Gazette.



Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) hosts an Iftar at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah for PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Crown Prince of Bahrain on April 7, 2024.

PM Shehbaz and the delegation were received by the Saudi crown prince.



Both the leaders discussed bilateral relations, matters of interest, Pak-Saudi bilateral trade and investment-related matters in the meeting.

A statement issued by the PM Office said that the crown prince had extended special invitation to PM Shehbaz-led delegation for an Iftar.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and members of the federal cabinet were also invited to the Iftar, as per the statement.

PM Shehbaz landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday on a three-day visit from April 6 to 8.



He is accompanied by federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, and Ahad Khan Cheema.

Earlier today, the premier arrived in Makkah from Madina along with his delegation to perform Umrah.

A day earlier, he also offered Isha prayers and nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi and paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Sources had told Geo News that during the meeting with the crown prince, PM Shehbaz is expected to hold discussions on various projects.

The premier would also renew his invitation to the Saudi PM to visit Pakistan.

During the premier's visit, multiple development projects would be finalised, whereas bilateral cooperation in several sectors including agriculture continues between the two countries, said the sources.

They said Saudi Arabia was expected to invest $1 billion in the Reko Diq project as well.

Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.

The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, read the Foreign Office statement.

“The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.”