Two terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan encounter: ISPR

At least two terrorists were gunned during an encounter with the security forces in North Waziristan Saturday night.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday said: “On the night of 6/7 April 24, fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan District.”

The military’s media wing stated that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which two terrorists were gunned down.

Weapons and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, the ISPR added.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

A day earlier, the security forces gunned down 10 terrorists in separate operations in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two terrorists — including Asad aka Hasrat — were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Panjgur district of Balochistan.

The Panjgur IBO was conducted on night between April 5 and 6 on reported presence of the terrorists, the ISPR said.

During the conduct of operation, two terrorists were killed after intense fire exchange. A cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered, the military’s media wing had said.

In another development, security forces had killed eight terrorists in an intelligence-base operation in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan.