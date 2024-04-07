Gisele Bündchen, beau Joaquim Valente enjoy time by 'moving' together

Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen's recent boyfriend, has practically moved in with the model in her $9 million Miami home.



“They wake up, work out, make breakfast, and either spend the day together or do their own things and meet up later," a source dished of the couple Star magazine.

"Joaquim has his own place still but he’s rarely there, he keeps most everything he needs at Gisele’s," they added.

"She adores him and is comfortable with their relationship being out in the open," the tipster shared. "Everything is going so well.”

Following her divorce from Tom Brady in 2022, Gisele ignited romance rumours with the jiu-jitsu instructor, with whom she had first met in December 2021. Last year, the couple made their romance official.

According to several insiders, Gisele had cheated on Brady and was seeing Valente before she got divorced. The supermodel, however, denied the rumours recently, calling them false.

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labelled as being unfaithful,” she remarked.

Gisele and NFL legend Tom Brady share two kids, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.