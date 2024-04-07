Ryan Seacrest 'feels pressure' to continue 'Wheel of Fortune'

Before succeeding Pat Sajak as host of Wheel of Fortune later this year, Ryan Seacrest has been candid about the strain he's been under.



In a recent interview with People magazine, the radio presenter revealed his thoughts leading up to his September 2024 takeover as Sajak's anchor. On June 7, the popular game show's final edition with the longtime host will air.

“Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible,” Seacrest said. “He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job, so no one can be him.”

He continued, “So do I feel pressure? Sure. People love watching him. I want them to keep love watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well.”

The veteran American Idol host said that, despite his initial nervousness, he has inadvertently been preparing for the part for a lifetime.

“I’ve been watching the show all my life, and I’ve been watching it as much as I can as an adult and as a child,” Seacrest explained, adding, “I think that this is a show that means so much to a lot of people. It’s a part of their lives, they like to get together at the end of the day and try and solve the puzzles. And for me, it’s a chance to give away cash and prizes and work with the legendary Vanna White.”