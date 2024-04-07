William, Kate 'on their knees praying' against King Charles' 'disturbing' plan

King Charles’ illness has evoked memories of the horrid past of the British empire dating back centuries.

Writing for the News.com.au, royal commentator Daniella Elser delved into the possibility of Prince William taking over from the old monarch as a regent in the worst-case scenario.

For the unversed, the King is currently getting treatment for cancer, which was discovered while undergoing corrective procedure for enlarged prostrate at the beginning of this year.

Elser claimed the Britons must familiarize them with the phenomenon of regency, the next in line of throne taking over the reign as a regent when the monarch is incapacitated or unable to fulfill their duties, according to the New York Post.

“This is a horrible plot twist that no one could have predicted,” she claimed.

Royal author Tina Brown pointed out similar possibility in a recent column for the New York Times, writing, William and his ailing wife Kate Middleton are suffering “intense anxiety” over the prospect.

Elser claimed, "William and Kate, I’d wager, are on their knees praying" against the possibility of being forced to assume the reign.

As a regent, the Prince of Wales will do everything a King does, including undertake weekly audiences with UK officials, provide the Royal Assent, i.e., sign bills into laws, as well as oversee State openings of parliaments.

Rest assured, Daniella dubbed the scenario “deeply disturbing,” owing to the terrifying connotation about King Charles’ health held in the concept of regency.

“Thinking about all of this, even in the most abstract sense is head-spinning, woozy stuff,” she added, capping off her opinion with a positive health update on the monarch, who recently attended Easter Sunday service with a handful of family members.

