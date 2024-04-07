Rebel Wilson fires 'truth will prevail' after accusations against Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel Wilson reveals more allegations against Sacha Baron Cohen.

Rebel Wilson has stated that she has been contacted by several other women following her claims of being sexually harassed by actor Sacha Baron Cohen, known for his portrayal of Ali G.

Wilson made these allegations in her autobiography Rebel Rising, alleging that Baron Cohen made inappropriate requests during the filming of the 2016 action comedy Grimsby.



While there is no indication that the other women contacting Wilson are making claims against Baron Cohen, Wilson maintains that 'the truth will come out' regarding her allegations.



According to her, Cohen allegedly asked her to strip off for scenes despite her contracts containing 'no nudity' clauses and made sexually explicit requests.

However, representatives for Baron Cohen have denied any allegations of mistreatment.

Sources suggest that they may have been a catalyst for the recent announcement of Baron's separation from his wife Isla Fisher.

The actress disclosed in a recent interview that women who had reached out to her were still deliberating whether to make their claims public.

She expressed feeling completely disrespected by Baron Cohen's actions, which led her to engage in unhealthy eating habits as a coping mechanism.

Wilson stated that she eventually compromised and agreed to slap Baron Cohen's bottom in an improvised scene after multiple rewrites.

However, behind-the-scenes footage released after her claims emerged appeared to suggest her consent to the scene.

Wilson previously alluded to the incident in a discussion with British TV personality Ant Middleton on his podcast in 2021.

While she did not name Baron Cohen at the time.