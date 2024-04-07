50 Cent steps in as headliner for J Cole's Dreamville Festival

50 Cent faces serious allegations amidst Dreamville Festival performance.

50 Cent replaces Chris Brown as co-headliner for day one of J Cole's Dreamville Music Festival in North Carolina.

Originally slated to perform alongside SZA on Saturday, Chris Brown withdrew from the festival citing undisclosed reasons.

Dreamville Music Festival organizers announced the lineup change on Monday.

While the exact circumstances prompting Brown's withdrawal remain unspecified, the decision was attributed to "unforeseen circumstances" by festival officials.

J Cole, a native of North Carolina and the founder of the Dreamville festival, is set to headline the event's second night on Sunday.

The festival boasts an impressive lineup including Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Sexxy Red, Jeezy, Chase Shakur, Schoolboy Q, and Jeremih, promising two days of exceptional musical performances for attendees.

Ahead of his performance at J Cole's Dreamville Music Festival, rapper 50 Cent finds himself embroiled in controversy following serious allegations made by his ex-partner, Daphne Joy.

Joy accused him of rape, physical abuse, and neglecting their 11-year-old son, Sire, in a statement posted on Instagram on March 28.

However, the rapper has denied these accusations, as reported by DailyMail.com.