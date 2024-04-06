Centre, Punjab in tug-of-war over transfer of top officials

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz announcing the Ramadan Package in a press conference at Chief Minister House.—APP/File

LAHORE: A tug-of-war has started between the Centre and Punjab government over the latter’s dragging its heels on the release of two public officers to assume duties assigned by the federal government, Geo News reported Saturday.

According to the sources, the provincial government has urged the federal government to consult with them before transferring any public officer.

The Establishment Division posted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore, Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi, a Grade 20 officer, as Islamabad inspector general on March 29th.

However, even though nine days have passed since the appointment of the Islamabad IG, the federal capital remains without a police chief.

Former IG Police Akbar Nasir Khan, who was replaced on March 30th, had relinquished his duties.

Although Nasir Rizvi has yet to assume his duties due to the Punjab government's delay in relieving him, no DIG has been designated as the interim Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The sources stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has refused to let go of Rizvi and also prevented Communications and Works Department Secretary Suhail Ashraf from reporting to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who served as Punjab's interim chief minister and also holds the portfolio of the interior ministry, had reportedly sought Ashraf's services for the board.

The Punjab government, as quoted by the sources, explained that important projects are underway, and therefore, the C&W secretary cannot be transferred immediately.

The sources further mentioned that the matter of transferring officers would be resolved in consultation with the federation after Eid-ul-Fitr.