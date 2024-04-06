‘The Good Doctor’ cast pens emotional goodbyes on series conclusion

'The Good Doctor' headed to its end after seven seasons

The stellar cast of The Good Doctor bid farewell to the show as they stepped into the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital for the last time.

With the ABC medical drama nearing its conclusion after seven seasons, the cast shared heartfelt tributes on social media, reminiscing about their time on the show and celebrating their good times.

Paige Spara, who portrayed Dr Shaun Murphy’s—played by Freddie Highmore— wife, Lea, reposted a fan-made reel featuring the reel-life couple with an emotional caption.

"Heading into work this afternoon for the last time [teary eyes and red heart emoji]," she wrote in one of her Instagram stories on Friday, April 5.

Christina Chang, known for her role as Dr. Audrey Lim, said goodbye by posting a photo from her first day on set.

"Day 1 as Dr. Audrey Lim [camera emoji] September 2017. On the eve of our final day of filming, flooded with so many memories. Thankful for The Good Cast + The Good Crew + The Good Fans [blue heart emoji]," she expressed.



Fiona Gubelmann, who played Dr Morgan Reznick, shared a selfie with Chang and Will Yun Lee, expressing her love for her co-stars with hashtags like #goodbye and #farewell.

In addition, Will Yun Lee previously took to social media to appreciate his hair stylist, sharing a snapshot with her and expressing gratitude for her services throughout the seasons.

"Going to miss this gem of a human who has done my hair for many seasons!! Thank you Lauren!!!!" he wrote in the caption.



The Good Doctor premiered in September 2017 and has garnered critical acclaim over its run.

Highmore's portrayal earned nominations for the Golden Globe Awards, additionally, his and Richard Schiff's performances earned three Critics Choice Awards.