Jelly Roll in shock after their plane's emergency landing enroute to CMT Awards

Jelly Roll wants to make history by inviting his fans at CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO have recently left in shock after their plane had to make an emergency landing on the way to the 2024 CMT Awards.



Jelly's wife Bunnie took to TikTok on Thursday, revealed they were already mid-flight when it was announced that there was a malfunction with their aircraft.



"When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction," she wrote in the short video.

In the caption, she added, "CMT I swear we're coming."

After the landing, the podcaster told fans, "We landed but might have to get back on the same plane."

The singer was nominated for three awards — Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

Earlier, OK! reported, the country singer spoke candidly about his disturbing past in a candid interview back in December.

The crooner explained, "I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me."

"It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change," remarked the 39-year-old.

At the time, Jelly explained, "I had to learn that you could drink alcohol without doing cocaine. It took me a long time to learn that."

"I've never said that, but that's real. There was a long time where I just assumed, when people told me they drank without doing cocaine, I was like, 'I thought we only drank to do cocaine.'" stated the musician.

Jelly pointed out, "Nobody wants to snort cocaine sober, then you're a drug addict. But I had to re-look at my relationship with alcohol like that."

"I never really had a problem with alcohol, so I'll still have a cocktail, but very, especially this year, very seldomly. Like, special night kind of stuff,"

Jelly pointed out, "I was a horrible human for decades, and to just be able to turn that around and give a message in the music and help people."

"And just try to give back as much as I can in every way I can is very indicative of where I came from and how important it is to me to always reach back," he added.

Meanwhile, The CMT Awards will be held on Sunday, April 7.