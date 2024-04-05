Kate Middleton cancer: Catherine winning battle with help of Prince William

Kate Middleton winning cancer battle with help of Prince William

Kate Middleton, who announced her cancer diagnosis last month, will soon return to the public duty as she's reportedly showing positive signs after treatment.

The Princess of Wales, according to insiders, is returning to life after shock cancer diagnosis.



"Kate Middleton is defeating cancer with the help of her husband Prince William, who's standing by her side to encourage her," an insider has claimed.

"Catherine keeps her contagious smile up while spending time with her three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - who are enjoying school holidays with their parents."

"She has seemingly overcome the fear and begun to live again to win her battle with the disease that in the beginning had affected her badly," the source added.



Kate, William and their kids, on their Easter break from Lambrook School, are currently spending time together.

Princess Kate shared her health battle with the world in an emotional video Instagram video, saying the cancer diagnosis had come as a "huge shock".

She added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."



On the other hand, royal expert Jennie Bond told Bella magazine: "I'm sure she's doing her best to join in the outdoor life - the picnic, barbecues and walks on the beach."

William is providing invaluable support and comfort to the Princess at this time: "He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn't feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her," a longtime family friend recently told People.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been enormously touched by the messages of support received since Kate Middleton underwent preventative chemotherapy.