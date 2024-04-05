Princess Beatrice warns Prince Andrew of backlash in 'Scoop'

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice has seemingly warned his father about his reputation after infamous interview.



Beatrice tells Prince Andrew that the backlash regarding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is "a lot worse" than he thinks during a scene in Netflix new film Scoop.



King Charles III's younger brother and niece are portrayed in the new movie. Actress Charity Wakefield plays the Princess of York and Rufus Sewell depicts Andrew in the newly released film, based on the lead-up to the Duke of York's career-ending interview with the BBC's Newsnight programme.

Andrew and Beatrice, in a scene, are seen meeting with the show presenter Emily Maitlis and booker Sam McAlister regarding the interview.

McAlister quizzes the royal on whether he is aware of the backlash on social media to his friendship with Epstein.



She says regarding Andrew's reputation: "Randy Andy. Air Miles Andy. This is sex and girls and planes and private islands and money.

"With respect, the public see these stories and they think 'yep, I can believe that.'"

Andrew responds by saying that he does not pay attention to social media before Beatrice interjects and tells her father: "I do".

Beatrice adds: "[It's] a lot worse than what she just said."



During the 2019 interview, Maitlis asked: "He [Epstein] was released in July, within months by December of 2010 you went to stay with him at his New York mansion, why? Why were you staying with a convicted sex offender?"



Andrew answered: "Right, I have always … ever since this has happened and since this has become, as it were, public knowledge that I was there, I’ve questioned myself as to why did I go and what was I doing and was it the right thing to do?



"Now, I went there with the sole purpose of saying to him that because he had been convicted, it was inappropriate for us to be seen together. I felt that doing it over the telephone was the chicken’s way of doing it. I had to go and see him and talk to him."

The interview caused huge damage to Prince Andrew's reputation he even had to step back from all public duties following his disastrous TV appearance.