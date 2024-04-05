Prince William, Kate Middleton's fears exposed ahead of Prince Harry's UK return

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly worried their meeting with Prince Harry during his upcoming UK return will end up being leaked.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales will try to mend fences with the Sussexes, even if its only “superficial” so they are not dragged in a potential sequel to Harry’s memoir, Spare.

"The feeling at Kensington Palace is that relations between the two couples can only ever be superficially good because the least upset will end up in volume two of Spare,” he said.

Relations between the Waleses and the Sussexes have been sour since the latter stepped down from their royal positions in 2020.

Harry and Meghan only made the situation worse by spewing insults and accusations at the royal family in the interviews and documentaries following their exit.

In his tell-all memoir, the duke detailed several instances of brawl with his older brother, as well as expanded on acrimonious relationship between Meghan and Kate.

The Invictus Games mogul is now said to have scrapped plans for a sequel to Spare out of respect for his father King Charles and Kate, both of whom are undergoing treatment for cancer.