Drew Barrymore shares exciting update about Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore sequel

Drew Barrymore opens up about Adam Sandler's movie sequel on her talk show

Drew Barrymore has recently confirmed about the status of Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore sequel.



In a preview clip from Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Instagram, the Never Been Kissed actress spilled she contacted her 50 First Dates co-star addressing rumours that Adam had penned a screenplay for Happy Gilmore 2.

Drew said, "I want it. I need it and I stayed up last night with my daughter watching Billy Madison."

In the clip, the Blended actress revealed, "I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back, and I'm waiting to see if he's confirming about the Happy Gilmore 2 script."

Later, Drew took out her mobile and saw a message from Adam who seemingly confirmed that Happy Gilmore 2 is in the works.

"This just in, I have breaking news. I'll just say this, from my source, that it is in process," mentioned the Charlie's Angels actress.

Drew repeated again, "There is a process, and that process is in process."

Earlier, Christopher McDonald, who played villain Shooter McGavin in the 1996 golf comedy, shared Adam showed him a script for the sequel.



"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this,'" stated Christopher while speaking on Ken Carman Show.

Christopher mentioned, "I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2."

"Maybe you should cut that out because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So it's in the works. Fans demand it, damn it!" he added.