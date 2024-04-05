Robert Downey Jr. offers insights into snowy fun day on occasion of 59th birthday

Robert Downey Jr. posts his

Robert Downey Jr. has recently ringed in his 59th birthday by sharing insights into his adventurous day on social media.



On April 4, the Oppenheimer star took to Instagram and posted a series of photos and videos of himself falling backwards into a pile of snow.

In a clip, Robert could be seen sipping coffee from his Happy Products brand with over 50 million followers.

The Due Date actor was een wearing khaki brown and navy blue windbreaker jacket as well as bright blue ski pants.

In a video of him falling backwards to make a snow angel, he had a pair of blue-tinted sunglasses, which he later swapped out for orange-tinted wayfarer shades.

In his caption, the Iron Man alum wrote, 'Never know what you'll find in the Spring Snow Melt!!!'

Robert's birthday celebration came shortly after the official trailer for his next project was released.



After winning his first Oscar last month, Robert would play four different roles in the upcoming HBO series The Sympathizer.

Interestingly, The Sympathizer, which is the seven-episode thriller, is a small-screen adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning 2015 debut novel.

Besides Robert, other star-studded cast also included Sandra Oh, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen and Alan Trong.

Meanwhile, The Symphathizer is set to release on Max later this month on April 18.

In addition to The Symphathizer, Robert and his wife's upcoming projects also comprised Netflix series Sweet Tooth and Amazon MGM Studios' crime thriller Play Dirty.