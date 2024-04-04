Former prime minister Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear at Lahore High Court, on May 15, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: A personal physician of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Dr Asim Yousuf, said on Thursday that he performed a medical examination of the former first lady Bushra Bibi but there was no evidence of any poisonous substance being given to her at Bani Gala sub-jail.



“At this time, there is no evidence of Bushra Bibi being poisoned,” Dr Yousuf said while speaking to Geo News, adding: “We are not conducting any medical test to ascertain administration of any poisonous substance to Bushra Bibi as no such symptoms are detected.”

The physician said that Bushra Bibi’s health deteriorated after taking a meal two months ago. However, she started consuming less food due to health issues, he added.

The physician added that he was unaware of her actual health issues what happened two months back. Dr Yousuf said that medical tests should be conducted by keeping in view of her age and to check for any health problems including stomach-related issues.

He said that he would meet the incarcerated PTI founder on Saturday. Regarding Khan’s health, Dr Yousuf confirmed that the former premier was doing well now, however, his appetite was not normal after recovering from a minor illness.



On Tuesday, incarcerated former prime minister Khan apprised the court that his wife was poisoned at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

The PTI founder made the claim during a hearing of the £190 million settlement case in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail. Khan informed the accountability court judge that the former first lady had marks on her skin and tongue after "being poisoned".

He sought the court’s order for an inquiry into the incident and a complete medical checkup of Bushra Bibi.

During her interaction with journalists before the court appearance, the former first lady had also claimed that “three drops of toilet cleaner” were mixed in her food on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj. She revealed that the food and water served by the jail authority tasted bitter.

Responding to a question, Bushra said that “someone” had told her in jail that toilet cleaner was mixed in her food. She, however, refused to disclose the name of the official.

“My eyes swell up, I feel pain in my chest and stomach,” the former first lady had claimed.