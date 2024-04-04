Prince Harry wishes to 'turn back clock' on Kate Middleton, Prince William feud

Prince Harry is expected to pull out all stops to fix his relationship with cancer-stricken Kate Middleton during his upcoming visit to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex is set to return to his home country in May for the 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games.

Speaking to New! magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe suggested the Spare author is regretful of his actions towards Kate and Prince William ever since he left the royal family besides Meghan Markle in 2020.

Kate and Harry once shared a close bond, with the latter describing the princess as the “sister I never had” during her wedding reception with William.

"Bombshell news like Kate's puts things into perspective and Harry isn't immune from being filled with regrets and what-ifs,” he told the outlet.

Kate was like the sister Harry never had and he is probably full of regret at how his relationship with her and William has collapsed so spectacularly."

Duncan also addressed reports of the Sussexes being informed of Kate diagnosis with the rest of the world, noting the Prince and Princess of Wales couldn’t risk “sharing such sensitive information when their relationship has broken down”.

The royal expert admitted that he felt "we could well see Harry try to reach out to them and perhaps try to visit William," during his UK return, adding, Iif he could turn the clock back now maybe he would like to."